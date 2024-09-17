Analytix has established itself as one of the leading business solution providers in Saudi Arabia with many international organizations and foreign investors benefiting from its expert services in establishing of their business in Saudi Arabia. Analytix boasts of a 15- year experience and has helped over 1800 companies from 14 different countries across over 20 industries in company formation in Saudi Arabia and growing their business in the country. Analytix stands as a well-established business and management consulting firm that provides diversified services for business establishment and operations in Saudi Arabia.

Setting up and growing a business in Saudi Arabia is a good start for foreign companies and investors and it involves taking many critical decisions. As a well-known business consultant in Saudi Arabia, Analytix is an ideal partner in helping businesses select the right type of business and location as well as ensuring that they are provided with excellent services. Analytix Arabia also attends business forums, corporate events, and seminars throughout the Middle East to deliver services that foster business success. In 2024 they expanded more by establishing offices in the USA and China to meet people and companies that may be potential partners or investors in Saudi Arabia. They also attended and engaged the business events such as Hong Kong meet up focused on Saudi business opportunities and participated in key forums including Select USA, Future Investment Initiative Saudi Arabia, and the India Saudi Investment Forum regarding investment potential in the region. Their contribution towards the development of international relations was further enhanced through participation in the IPA Events that took place in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Over the last 15 years, the Analytix Group emerged as one of the leading global Business Consulting, Legal & Compliance, Financial & Accounting, Marketing & Branding, Technology & IT, and Management Consulting services worldwide. Analytix has delivered its services to clients in 10 countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia and United Kingdom and is now expanding to the USA. Besides business setup in Saudi Arabia, Analytix offers a diversified range of services including finance and accounting, audit and taxes, bookkeeping, business services, management consulting, and PRO/GRO services so that investors can concentrate on their businesses.

The Arab world’s largest economy - Saudi Arabia presents new opportunity for investments. Saudi Arabia’s economy has been steadily growing and the GDP is higher than countries such as Japan, the UK and Australia, making it one of the top 20 economy destinations for the foreign investors and international companies. With Vision 2030, the kingdom intends to reduce its dependence on the oil sector and provide enormous opportunities for international businesses. The MISA (Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia) license assists foreign firms in entering and operating business in the Kingdom. Moreover, megaprojects such as NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Qiddiyah, which are currently under construction, will transform Saudi Arabia’s economy and landscape.

New Investment Law – Gateway for Foreign Investors

The investment laws under Vision 2030 makes Saudi Arabia more attractive to foreign investors by unifying investor rights, protecting intellectual property, and enhancing the efficiency of fund transfer. More importantly, the obligation to obtain a Foreign Investment License will be replaced by the registration procedure, which will be less bureaucratic for foreign investors. It also allows investment incentives and other ways of solving disputes such as arbitration and mediation.

Analytix – Your Key to Success

If you are an international company or a foreign investor looking to enter the Saudi market, then look no further because Analytix Arabia is your key to success. Besides the business setup in Saudi Arabia, they provide services such as market insights, opportunities for business networking, related services, and resources for the sustainable development of your business. If you are interested in making your mark in the Saudi market, you can confidently reach out to Analytix Arabia and they will take care of the rest.

