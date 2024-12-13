Hilton is on track to triple its presence in Egypt with plans to open 25 hotels across the country, including the signing of more than ten new properties under the global hospitality company’s award-winning brands.

Hilton’s growing pipeline brings it closer to its aim of exceeding 40 hotels operating in Egypt over the coming years.

New signings include the debut of Hilton’s lifestyle brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, on the African continent, as well as Egypt’s first Curio Collection by Hilton, and an all-inclusive resort under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand.

Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi

Hilton is also set to open the Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, located in the capital’s upscale Maadi district. The hotel is slated to open in early 2025 and will feature contemporary rooms with panoramic views of iconic landmarks like the Nile and the Pyramids.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Hilton, said: “Egypt is our longest standing market in the MEA region, where we’ve been operating for more than 60 years. We are excited to continue building on this legacy as we accelerate our growth, and we look forward to working closely with our valued owners to provide guests with reliable and friendly stays across the country. The debut of our lifestyle brands in Egypt marks an important milestone, allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in the rich experiences the country has to offer.”

Cairo

Hilton Cairo Historic City

Hilton plans to bring its flagship brand to Old Cairo’s Magra El Oyoun in 2027 with the signing of Hilton Cairo Historic City in partnership with City Edge Developments. Located at an iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site, the hotel will feature 255 guest rooms and suites, exceptional dining experiences, meeting and event facilities, as well as a gym and fitness amenities.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Downtown

Hilton is set to develop a second hotel with City Edge Developments with the signing of DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo Downtown, due to open in 2028. Situated in the heart of the city, the hotel will have 257 guest rooms and suites, diverse dining options, corporate facilities, and additional wellness amenities.

Hilton Cairo Suez Road

Hilton will open Hilton Cairo Suez Road in partnership with Rehana Hotels Group. Strategically located on the Cairo Suez Road, the hotel will enjoy great connectivity to commercial and business districts and will be 25 minutes away from Cairo International Airport. Hilton Cairo Suez Road will feature 350 guest rooms and suites, a wide range of dining venues and specialty restaurants, versatile meeting spaces, a spa and a fitness centre.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo West Leaves

Signed in partnership with al Waly Urban Development, DoubleTree by Hilton Cairo West Leaves will feature 250 guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, a fitness centre, and 500 sq m of multi-purpose meeting space.

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo West

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo West will open in partnership with Marina Valley for Real Estate. The hotel will house 220 guest rooms and suites, food and drinks venues as well as flexible meeting rooms and a fitness centre. The hotel is close to major touristic and business sites including Sphinx International Airport and the pyramids of Giza.

Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Palm East

Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Palm East will be developed in partnership with Tahoon Group for Real Estate Investment. The hotel will include 126 guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant and rooftop bar, four meeting rooms, along with a fitness centre and pool. The hotel will be in New Cairo’s Palm East, a vibrant mixed-use development with great connectivity to the capital’s major attractions.

These new signings are in addition to two previously signed properties in Cairo (DoubleTree by Hilton New Cairo At Forty Residences and Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed) bringing Hilton’s pipeline in Cairo to 14 hotels.

Hilton expands resort destinations

The signing of three agreements with Concord Co for Tourist Development and Africa for Real Estate Investment will see the debut of Hilton’s lifestyle brands, Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Egypt.

Curio Collection by Hilton in Sharm El Sheikh

Curio Collection by Hilton in Sharm El Sheikh will bring the brand’s distinctive design, world-class food and beverage, and curated experiences to Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Expected to open in 2027, the hotel will be located in the popular Neama Bay and will feature 165 guest rooms and suites, five dining venues, a fitness centre and outdoor pools.

In the trending Marsa Alam region, the Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton branded properties will be situated in a unique position along the Abu Dabbab valley, enjoying calm waters featuring a wide variety of marine life and coral formations.

Curio Collection by Hilton in Marsa Alam

Expected to open its doors to guests in 2028, Curio Collection by Hilton in Marsa Alam will house 50 guest villas, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, and three bars. Two outdoor pools, a fitness centre and spa, and a tennis court will be available for guests to enjoy.

Abu Dabbab Lodge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Set to open in 2025, Abu Dabbab Lodge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will be a first for the brand in the African continent and offer guests a premium eco-friendly resort featuring 92 guest rooms and suites, four dining venues, two swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness centre, as well as a dedicated diving centre offering high-quality marine experiences.

Hilton Marsa Alam Marina – an All-Inclusive Resort

Hilton Marsa Alam Marina will join Hilton’s rapidly expanding portfolio of all-inclusive properties in prime beachfront destinations around the globe. Signed in partnership with Al Baker Marina & Resorts SAE, the resort will feature 750 rooms and suites, as well as a variety of dining, entertainment, and leisure facilities including water sports activities such as diving and snorkelling.

DoubleTree by Hilton Alamein Marina Valley

Hilton is strengthening its footprint on the North Coast with a second signing with Marina Valley for Real Estate to open DoubleTree by Hilton Alamein Marina Valley. Scheduled to open in 2027, the hotel will offer 182 guest rooms and suites, restaurants, along with a range of facilities including a fitness centre, an outdoor pool, and three flexible meeting rooms for events and gatherings.

Renovations

Several hotels in Hilton’s Egypt portfolio are currently undergoing refurbishments to modernise the interiors of the hotels, including Ramses Hilton, Hilton Pyramids Golf, and Hilton Cairo Heliopolis. In Marsa Alam, Hilton Marsa Alam Nubian Resort will see an impressive refurbishment and the addition of 66 guest rooms and suites. Meanwhile, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharm El Sheikh - Sharks Bay Resort is undergoing a full renovation with the first phase of 270 guest rooms slated for completion by June 2025.

Hilton’s fast-growing pipeline of hotels in Egypt is expected to create over 5,000 new job opportunities, further cementing the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on local communities and aiding in talent development across the country. Most recently, Hilton launched its very own hospitality school in Egypt, collaborating with academic institutions and universities to train and recruit the next generation of young hospitality professionals.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).