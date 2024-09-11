Muscat: Temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days to between 38 and 44 degrees Celsius on the coasts of the Sea of Oman.

Desert areas are expected to register temperatures of between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius while the coasts of the Arabian Sea are forecast to experience temperatures between 28 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Oman Met Office forecasts partly cloudy conditions on the coastal strip and mountains adjoining Dhofar Governorate with chances of scattered drizzle over the mountains with low temperatures in areas overlooking the Arabian Sea where the minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius. The weather will be generally clear in the rest of the governorates with chances of clouds forming on parts of the Al Hajar Mountains in the afternoon with maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures may drop to 37 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of low clouds forming late at night and early in the morning over parts of the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman where temperatures may be in the region of 28 and 38 degrees Celsius.

