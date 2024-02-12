A delegation from the Government Hospitals has taken part in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2024, held in the UAE.The delegation discussed co-operation between the administration and other health institutions participating in the exhibition.

They also reviewed ways to provide high-quality and efficient health services in the kingdom.Government Hospitals chief executive Dr Mariam Al Jalahma affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to bolstering co-operation with various countries to enhance the quality of health services.She emphasised the importance of these exhibitions in enhancing partnerships and exchanging expertise in the health sector.

Dr Al Jalahma affirmed the administration’s keenness to foster development projects and enhance health services, particularly in Salmaniya Medical Complex. The National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) also participated in the exhibition. NHRA CEO Dr Ahmed Al Ansari met the UAE Health Ministry’s Medical Practice and Licence Sector assistant under-secretary Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, and the Health Department’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Centre (Abu Dhabi) executive director Dr Saleh Fares Al Ali. They discussed the latest developments in medical technologies.

