ABU DHABI - High-level Hispanic American officials will participate in the upcoming 11th edition of the World Governments Summit 2024 (WGS) in Dubai.

Prominent figures, including Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz; Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of Colombia Oscar Mauricio Lizcano; Minister of Labour and Employment Promotion of Peru Daniel Maurate Romero; and the Minister of Justice of Paraguay Angel Barchini, among others, will attend.

At the summit, the governments of Hispanic America will discuss complex challenges such as poverty, migration, inequality and climate change, all of which impact economic and social development.

"Forums such as the World Governments Summit have the value of incorporating different levels of governmental and non-governmental actors that play an increasingly important role in the international scene," Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Ambassador, who will also participate in the summit, commended the UAE for hosting such crucial events and underlined the importance of international cooperation in tackling shared challenges.

He also highlighted Mexico's priorities, mainly focusing on reducing income disparity and improving living conditions regionally.

Venezuela and Guatemala will also be represented at the summit by their respective diplomats.

WGS 2024, which will be held under the theme of "Shaping Future Governments", is set to take place between 12th and 14th February. The event will bring together heads of state and governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector representatives. The summit aims to foster international cooperation and innovation in addressing governmental challenges and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

The summit will feature six main themes and 15 forums. It will host over 23 ministerial meetings and roundtables, 85 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations, and more than 120 interactive sessions and workshops.

The summit is set to launch around 25 strategic reports covering crucial practices and trends across key sectors. These reports encompass forums, ministerial meetings, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Additionally, the WGS 2024 will launch the Global Ministers Survey. Ministers from across the globe are invited to share their ideas on crucial global issues and collaborate in enhancing solutions together.