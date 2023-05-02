Heat is on with the start of the month of May. Temperatures were rising across Oman in the last few days, but come May the mercury has crossed 40°C in several parts of the sultanate.

Fahud, Qarn Alam recorded the highest temperature – 42 °C – in Oman in the last 24 hours. Places like Zamaim, Sunaynah and Hamrat ad Daru recorded temperatures in the range of 41.1°C to 41.2°C, while Maqshin, Marmul and Haima all witnessed temperatures between 40.6°C to 40.9°C.

Temperature in Muscat was expected to reach a high of 37°C on Tuesday, while it will be around 39°C in Amerat and Muttrah.

In a statement, the Met Department said that active northwestern winds will continue to blow during the next three days, causing the rise of dust and sometimes lowering horizontal visibility in desert and open areas.

In an advisory issued for Dhofar, Met stated that there are chances of thunderstorms in Sadah, Taqah, Salalah, Mirbat, Salalah_Port and Dalkhut on Tuesday.

In its forecast for Wednesday, Met said that it expects clear skies over most of the governorates with advection of medium clouds over Dhofar governorate. ‘There are chances of dust rising due to fresh winds over desert and open areas. Low-level clouds or fog patches are expected at late night or early morning over parts of South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.’

