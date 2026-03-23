Qatar’s evolving infrastructure landscape is creating new opportunities for engineering leadership, with professionals highlighting the country’s growth, collaborative environment and increasing prospects for women in large-scale projects.

Qatar’s rapid infrastructure development continues to provide a dynamic environment for engineering professionals, with international expertise playing a key role in shaping large-scale projects across the country.

Florentina Canto Navarro, electrical manager for the Facility E reverse osmosis desalination plant project and a senior industrial electrical engineer at ACCIONA, said her nearly decade-long experience working on Qatar-linked projects reflects both professional growth and the country’s transformation.

“Having worked with ACCIONA for almost ten years on projects linked to Qatar, I have seen significant development both in my career and in the country’s infrastructure,” Navarro said.

She explained that her career has progressed through several roles, starting from electrical site supervision to engineering leadership positions, allowing her to gain experience across different stages of project development.

“My journey has evolved from being directly involved in construction activities to taking on more engineering leadership responsibilities,” she said. “This has given me a comprehensive understanding of projects from design through to execution.”

Navarro currently balances responsibilities between engineering leadership and on-site field operations — a role she described as both challenging and rewarding.

“My work is quite dynamic,” she said. “It requires coordination between engineering teams and on-site execution, ensuring that what is designed is implemented correctly.”

She noted that one of the key challenges lies in maintaining alignment between technical planning and real-world construction conditions.

“Being involved both in design and on site means constantly adapting and solving problems,” she said. “But it is also one of the most rewarding aspects of the role.”

Navarro highlighted that Qatar’s infrastructure environment has evolved significantly over the years, shifting from rapid urban expansion to more strategic and sustainability-focused development.

“Previously, many projects were centred on urban growth,” she said. “Now, the focus is more aligned with long-term planning and sustainability.”

She also emphasised the collaborative nature of projects in Qatar, which bring together diverse teams from different backgrounds.

“One of the most remarkable aspects of working in Qatar is the collaboration between multiple nationalities and institutions,” she said. “It creates a highly skilled and efficient working environment.”

As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, Navarro encouraged young women in Qatar to consider careers in engineering.

“Engineering is a challenging but highly rewarding field,” she said. “There are increasing opportunities, and what matters most is passion, commitment and willingness to learn.”

She stressed that the industry is evolving, with more women taking on leadership roles in large-scale projects.

“Don’t be discouraged by traditional perceptions,” she said. “Focus on your skills and the value you can bring.”

Reflecting on her work, Navarro said the most fulfilling moment comes when a project transitions from concept to reality. “What I enjoy most is seeing how ideas, designs and calculations gradually take shape,” she said. “When the project becomes operational and starts delivering results, it is incredibly rewarding.”

She added that being part of such projects in Qatar has been particularly meaningful.

“It is a great feeling to know that your work contributes to infrastructure that supports the country’s development,” she said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

