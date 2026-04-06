Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) confirms that a number of its operational units were subject to an attack by Iranian drones, in the early hours of Sunday ( April 5) morning. The attack triggered fires across the affected units.

All fires have since been fully extinguished and the situation is now under control. No casualties have been reported, reported Bahrain News Agency.

Damage assessment teams are on the ground to determine the full extent of the impact.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, operating in close coordination with Civil Defence units and relevant government authorities to contain the incident and secure the facility. The safety of GPIC's workforce remains its highest priority.

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