Bapco Energies confirms an incident occurred at one of its storage facilities earlier today (April 5) resulting in a tank fire, as a result of a hostile Iranian drone attack.

The fire has been fully extinguished, and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed and evaluated, reported Bahrain News Agency.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency response teams acted immediately, working closely with the Civil Defense and relevant authorities to contain the incident and safeguard the site. The safety of our employees remains a top priority.