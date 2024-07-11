Today, Google Cloud announced the opening of its new offices in Kuwait licensed by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) at an event attended by His Excellency Mr. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communication Affairs. This expansion further signifies Google Cloud’s commitment to supporting Kuwait’s national digital transformation journey, including the modernization of government services and the advancement of economic development. The Google Cloud offices in Kuwait will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, bringing together experts from across Google Cloud to work closely with their customers and partners.

“Under the visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and the guidance of His Highness the Prime Minister, Kuwait has made great strides towards realizing its National Vision 2035,” stated His Excellency Mr. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communication Affairs, at the inauguration of Google Cloud’s Kuwait headquarters. “This progress includes driving digital transformation, accelerating our smart economy, and developing crucial infrastructure.”

His Excellency continued, “The significance of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies in general, cannot be overstated. They are fundamental to economic growth and national development. By leveraging these technologies in government services, we can significantly improve the quality of life for our citizens and residents, foster sustainability, and drive innovation. Our partnership with Google Cloud has already yielded numerous successes, which we are confident will enrich Kuwait’s economy and create promising employment opportunities for our youth.

In January 2023, Google Cloud announced a national alliance framework agreement with the Kuwaiti government to develop a roadmap for a comprehensive digital transformation program across government entities and key state-owned enterprises. The partnership will bring Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology, data expertise, and AI capabilities to government agencies and key state-owned entities, enhancing their operations and cybersecurity.

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director of Google Cloud in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa said at the event: “Opening Google Cloud offices in Kuwait is yet another step to meet the demand for our services and expertise in Kuwait to support the New Kuwait Vision 2035 vision which aims to transform the country into a digital society and diversify its economy. We are working with the government of Kuwait towards digitizing citizen services and increasing the productivity of government employees, in addition to participating in the implementation of several digital transformation initiatives in healthcare, education, disaster recovery, and smart living.”

Shaymaa Alterkait, Country Manager of Google Cloud in Kuwait said: “At Google Cloud we believe that technology, when combined with the coordinated efforts of governments, the private sector, and civil society, can drive economic growth and stability for all communities. Our expansion in Kuwait reinforces our dedication to this vision.”

Google Cloud is working within the framework of the strategic alliance with the government in cooperation with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), and the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT). Since establishing a presence in Kuwait, Google Cloud has been collaborating with CAIT through a national skilling program to upskill government employees, entrepreneurs, and recent graduates in digital technologies with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge advanced data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and information security solutions.

According to a Google-commissioned study by Access Partnership , digital technologies enabled by cloud computing could create a potential opportunity for up to $3.4 trillion per year of economic impact in the major and emerging economies in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, by 2030. In Kuwait, research conducted by Access Partnership identified that in a scenario where all entities in respective sectors were to fully adopt Cloud technologies, the combined annual economic impact they could bring to Kuwait could reach up to USD29.8 billion by 2030.

