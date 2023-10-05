The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz affirmed that Kuwait is a major investor in his country, and is considered as a respected international partner. In a press statement issued on the sidelines of a celebration held the day before yesterday evening on the occasion of the German Unity Day, in the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Al-Jaber, he revealed that his embassy recently started granting Schengen visas for a period of five years to Kuwaiti citizens who wish to travel to Europe. Ambassador Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz expressed his appreciation for the participation of a large number of invitees in the celebration.

He said, “It is good to see so many Kuwaitis and Germans, as well as our partners from other embassies, and all our friends sharing our joy on this important day, which means a lot to us. I am also proud of our celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relationship with Kuwait, which we will celebrate in the next six months until May.” He highlighted that the celebration will include concerts, workshops, and discussion panels at the embassy and other very important places, such as the Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

Regarding his country’s implementation of the European decision to provide facilities to Kuwaitis and grant them a long-term visa of up to five years, the ambassador said, “Indeed, our country implemented this decision ten days ago, and we are now in the process of implementing it.” He indicated that activating this decision would reduce the pressure on visa application centers, and would also allow Kuwaiti citizens to travel to Germany and other European countries at any time, adding that the fear of not obtaining a visa on time has thus been tackled.

Ambassador Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz said, “Any Kuwaiti citizen can now obtain a Schengen visa for five years as long as his passport is valid.” In response to a question about the number of visas that have been issued since the implementation of the decision, he said, “I cannot give a specific number. We have to wait until the end of the year. The number will rise and reach the level that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, and perhaps more than that.”

He said he considers the State of Kuwait as an appreciated and respected international partner, highlighting the joint cooperation on many important and pressing issues. Ambassador Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz stated that the State of Kuwait is a major investor in Germany, while his country is “the largest European exporter of high-quality consumer goods.” He affirmed that Kuwaiti visitors are welcome in his country, as “Germany has become their second favorite home for many Kuwaitis, at least during the summer, and they are not viewed as tourists, but as important members of the existing communities.” The ambassador added that the two sides seek to establish a greater strategic partnership for the future, stressing the mutual appreciation for rational policy-making and humanitarian commitment at the global level, and a principled approach in dealing with issues of peace and security and confronting international challenges, especially climate change.





