Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Oman and Germany in 1972, both countries have laid the foundations for fruitful cooperation in the political, diplomatic, economic, and cultural fields, characterised by positivity and mutual respect. To mark 50 years of such relations, Muscat Daily spoke to H E Thomas F Schneider, German Ambassador to Oman, who said Oman and Germany share many common values

H E Thomas F Schneider, German Ambassador to Oman, is upbeat about the strong diplomatic relations between Oman and Germany for the past five decades, its constructive foreign policy and international trade relations between both countries.

“Over the years, we have shared a strong relationship, bilaterally and in the international arena. We are looking forward to deepening this relationship further in the years to come. A visible testimony of our commitment is this new embassy building in Al Khuwair – the proof that we believe in a bright future of German-Omani relations,” H E Schneider said.

The German ambassador praised Oman as an international mediator in many ways. “We are living in a region of conflict. However, Oman has been an important player in furthering peace by acting as a facilitator in international conflicts, both regionally and internationally. Oman has been very responsible and reliable in resolving issues. We highly appreciate the government’s wise and constructive foreign policy established under the leadership of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, whose legacy has been carried on by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The international community needs Oman’s balanced stance also in the future,” he said.

Since the 1960s, German companies in Oman have successfully contributed to building a robust infrastructure in Oman. Germany is one of Oman’s key economic partners in the non-oil sector. However, according to H E Schneider, there is still room to grow.

“The trade relationship between the two countries has been good but has not fully exploited its potential. In 2020, Oman imported German goods worth RO300mn while exports from Oman to Germany have been about RO14mn – our challenge is to reach a more balanced situation,” he said.

“Germany exports cars to Oman and it imports chemicals from Oman. Now, we are not importing any energy products from Oman. But this may well change in the future, as we are looking for alternative energy sources in Germany, in particular renewable energy, including hydrogen. And this is where Oman can play a very important role,” he added.

On people-to-people contacts, H E Schneider said a large number of Omanis travel to Germany for tourism or for medical treatment while Germans currently make up the largest group of tourists from Europe.

“We have tourism from both sides. Additionally, we have many Omani students studying in Germany. Since 2005, as many as 350 students have come back from Germany to Oman from German universities with a degree in their pocket and have been fluent in the language. So, there are numerous contacts between the two countries and we are happy to see more developing,” he said.

Bilateral relations in the cultural and education sectors focus on cooperation in science and technology, in particular in higher education where many cooperation schemes are in place. In 2014, Germany and Oman signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in culture, education, science, and research, he disclosed.

According to H E Schneider, German tourists in Oman are mostly looking for authenticity of the region and the country, a truly oriental and Arab culture, equally supported by a modern visionary leadership and government.

“Oman is a very diverse country where you can decide at the breakfast table whether you want to spend your day diving in the sea, hiking in the mountains or in a wadi, visiting a heritage site, or exploring the desert. I do not know any other place that offers such diversity and beauty,” he said.

Germany, however, also has a lot to offer to Omanis. “In the summer, Germany is the place to be for Omanis who love green mountains and cool weather. It offers a lot of history, culture, and traditions. And we are, of course, deeply honoured that His Majesty, the Sultan, recently chose to come to Germany for a vacation with his family in his residence in Bavaria,” H E Schneider said.

“Frankfurt and Munich are two of the favourite destinations among Omani tourists. Direct flights by Oman Air to both cities make travelling very convenient. Also, we are proud that many Omanis trust the excellent hospitals and health services in Germany for their medical check-ups and treatments,” he added.

He also disclosed that Germans love to travel around the world and Oman is one of their favourite destinations. “One of the things that Oman could do to make it even more attractive for German travellers is to target those from all rungs, not just five star tourists. Making travelling to Oman slightly more affordable to more people could enhance tourism and business on both sides,” H E Schneider suggested.

On visa issues, H E Schneider said, “German citizens can currently come to Oman visa-free for short term stays. Germany is part of the Schengen area which is currently looking into the matter of a visa waiver for Omanis. The process is in the hands of the European Commission and decisions need to be taken jointly with the other 25 Schengen states.” Recently, European Commission representatives visited Muscat to launch technical talks in this matter, he added.

Speaking about renewable energy, H E Schneider said, “Oman is situated in near ideal conditions for renewable energy, with a lot of Sun and wind. In the near future, this can be a great additional, alternative energy source. On this topic, we are in a regular dialogue with the Omani government. We want to foster the exchange of technical expertise with Oman. And we are looking for partners in Oman to create an energy market of the future.”

H E Schneider further said, “There are already plans for green energy projects with German participation in places such as Duqm and Salalah and we are hoping that others will follow.”

As an example, he mentioned a project in Sohar where a joint venture with participation of a German company is currently setting up a pilot project for ‘green steel’ production using green hydrogen.

“That means there is a possibility to produce green steel, which is in big demand in European markets, in the near future. However, these projects are still in the initial stages. We need time, patience, and courage to work together in order to reduce our carbon footprint by using clean, renewable energy and green hydrogen,” he said.

Concerning investments, H E Schneider said, “Investment in Germany is open to everybody and the opportunities are diverse and varied. There is already Omani investment in Germany in the chemical field. However, there are three key sectors which will be crucial in the future – renewable energies, innovation, and sustainability. There are a lot of opportunities for Oman in these sectors,” he added.

Regarding the upcoming World Cup Championship in Qatar, H E Schneider said, “The World Cup will be a great opportunity for Oman to encourage Germans to visit Oman when travelling to the region.”

In conclusion, the German ambassador said, “Looking back at 50 years of diplomatic relations between Oman and Germany, I must say that both countries are full of history, pride, and achievements and I wish that as many Omanis and Germans as possible visit each other’s countries.”

50 years of diplomatic relations

Last month, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Federal Republic of Germany was held at the Foreign Ministry.

The event, staged in cooperation with the German Embassy in Muscat, was held in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa al Harthy, Diplomatic Undersecretary of the Omani Foreign Ministry and H E Thomas Schneider, German Ambassador to Oman.

During the ceremony, a memorial logo was launched, symbolising the depth and strength of relations between the two friendly countries.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials from both sides.

