More than 100 underprivileged members of society received a free medical check-up at the Al Hilal Multi-speciality Medical Centre in Salmabad to commemorate Bahrain’s 52nd National Day celebrations.

The tests were organised by the hospital in co-operation with the Lights of Kindness community group and the World Malayalee Council Bahrain.

It was attended and inaugurated by MP Hassan Bukhamas, along with other members and volunteers.