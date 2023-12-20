PHOTO
More than 100 underprivileged members of society received a free medical check-up at the Al Hilal Multi-speciality Medical Centre in Salmabad to commemorate Bahrain’s 52nd National Day celebrations.
The tests were organised by the hospital in co-operation with the Lights of Kindness community group and the World Malayalee Council Bahrain.
It was attended and inaugurated by MP Hassan Bukhamas, along with other members and volunteers.