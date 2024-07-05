The State of Kuwait is keen on empowering women and also ensures that they were in positions of power, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA after the third meeting of the national committee to execute UNSC resolution 1325 women, peace, and security, Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah stressed the need to empower women in society to add to the country's highest potentials.

Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, also head of the committee, indicated that the goals of the meeting were in line with the leadership's guidelines and people aspirations.

Topics of the meeting included bolstering programs and politics aimed to protect women against violence, devising proper mechanisms in this regards, affirmed the diplomat.

She indicated that the idea of community policing was also on the agenda of the meeting, adding that the committee also celebrated recent feats in including more women in the police force and top security administrative positions throughout the country.

According to the UN, the Security Council adopted resolution on women and peace and security on October 31, 2000.

The resolution reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

Resolution 1325 urges all actors to increase the participation of women and incorporate gender perspectives in all United Nations peace and security efforts.

It also calls on all parties to conflict to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, particularly rape and other forms of sexual abuse, in situations of armed conflict.

The resolution provided a number of important operational mandates, with implications for Member States and the entities of the United Nations system. (end) nma.gta

