DEFENCE Affairs Minister Lieutenant General Abdullah Al Nuaimi received Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Al Mutairi, military attaché at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Bahrain.The minister welcomed the Kuwaiti military official and reviewed co-operation between the two countries in the military field.Major-General Shaikh Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa, director of Planning, Organisation, and Technology, attended the meeting.

