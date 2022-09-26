BBK and Bahrain Harbour, Infracorp’s flagship masterplan for Bahrain, have signed an agreement through which the bank will offer financial facilities to various citizens and residents of Bahrain and the GCC countries who wish to purchase a real estate unit in Bahrain Harbour, located behind Bahrain Financial Harbour.

With this agreement, customers who intend to invest or live in this project can obtain a mortgage loan from BBK with many features and benefits.

The project offers a unique fusion of architectural styles in a planned urban neighbourhood with modern housing, first-class lodging and dining options, a waterfront marina, and other standout attractions.

“We are keen on this partnership with Bahrain Harbour which helps customers realise their goals and aspirations in purchasing a real estate unit at this astonishing project,” said BBK retail banking general manager Dr Adel Salem.

“The valuable partnership with BBK opens the way for more citizens and residents of Bahrain and the GCC states who want to experience first-class housing options across the region in Bahrain Harbour, one of the most luxurious and exclusive housing projects,” said Eman Al Mannai, head of sales at Bahrain Harbour.

