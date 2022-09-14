Qatar has announced that 13 airlines will begin operations at Doha International Airport. The services will be effective from September 15 to December 30 this year, according to Hamad International Airport's official website.

Last week it was announced that Qatar will reopen Doha International Airport ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022 that is expected to draw more than a million visitors.

The Doha airport has been in semi-retirement since it was replaced in 2014 by the nearby Hamad International Airport.

Below is the full list of the 13 airlines, including 3 from the UAE - Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia.

1. Air Arabia

2. Air Cairo

3. Badr Airlines

4. Ethiopian Airlines

5. Etihad Airways

6. Flydubai

7. Himalaya Airlines

8. Jazeera Airways

9. Nepal Airlines

10. Pakistan International Airlines

11. Pegasus Airlines

12. SalamAir

13. Tarco Aviation

The departure and arrival terminals of the airport can each handle 2,000 departing passengers per hour. There are 83 check-in desks, 52 departure immigration counters and arrival immigration counters, and 22 boarding gates.

The airport is located 15 minutes from the centre of the city and 30 minutes from most of the Fifa World Cup stadiums.