Foreign direct investment (FDI) to Bahrain in 2021 increased 5.6% to BD12.59 billion ($33.4 billion) compared to BD11.92 billion in 2020, the Information & e-Government Authority (iGA) survey showed.

The statistics showed that the kingdom’s FDI flows during 2021 amounted to BD668.97 million, compared to BD384.04 million in 2020.

Manufacturing, finance and insurance contributed to most of the flows, at BD316.93 and BD315.16 million, respectively. Direct investments from Kuwait accounted for 34.18% or BD228.66 million of 2021 flows, followed by Cayman Islands, with a value of BD200.06 million and Japan with BD150.75 million, which reflects the efforts made to diversify the sources of foreign direct investment incoming to the kingdom.

Volume of foreign investments

The authority said its survey included measuring the volume of foreign investments of the most important institutions in various economic sectors in order to provide recent statistical data on the volume and flows of foreign investments, in a step aimed at serving decision-makers in setting appropriate policies to attract and polarise more investments in order to contribute to advancing the development wheel witnessed by the kingdom.

The survey targeted to determine the sources of foreign investment in the kingdom according to the country of residence of the investors, as well as to identify the sectors that attract investment to focus on them and go to the development of other sectors.

