Entry to Expo City Dubai will be free when the legacy site opens to all in October — but those who wish to attend an event or access certain attractions may have to pay a fee, an official has revealed.

"Much like any Dubai neighbourhood, visitors can freely walk around the public spaces of Expo City Dubai. This includes Al Wasl Plaza and the surreal Water Feature, opening on October 1, (but there could be occasions when ticketed or private events will be held), as the two will serve as spectacular for-hire venues,” Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai, told Khaleej Times.

About 80 per cent of structures built for Expo 2020 Dubai will stay at this repurposed destination, making the legacy site a hub for entertainment and education.

Popular attractions such as Terra —The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion are already open and for those who wish to explore them, tickets are required.

"The Women’s Pavilion and Vision Pavilion (are among the experiences) due to open on October 1. We look forward to sharing more details soon," Al Khatib said.

Educational experiences lined up

The youth have made a remarkable contribution to the success of the world's greatest show, and Expo City Dubai will remain true to its mission of inspiring the next generation.

Al Khatib said the legacy site will continue to be a "breeding ground" for new, stimulating journeys. It will host exclusive workshops and school trips will allow the youngsters to make new connections about the world.

“The Expo School Programme builds on its success at the World Expo, during which we welcomed and inspired more than 4.3 million children, including more than one million students who took part in our school journeys. Honouring our commitment to the generations of the future...we have developed unique, exciting educational and cultural offerings for all Expo City Dubai visitors, and in particular children and school groups,” the official added.

Terra, for example, is now a children’s centre and science zone.

“Expo City Dubai will provide meaningful, relevant and stimulating educational and cultural experiences that will inspire learning, agency and creativity," Al Khatib said.

"From immersive exhibits to curated workshops and special programming, students will be able to dive deep into a range of topics, complementing the different curricula being taught in schools. We will continue to offer young learners new channels of knowledge that will spark their curiosity in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – the STEAM subjects – as well as culture.”

