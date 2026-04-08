The US military conducted strikes on military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, the Axios news outlet reports, citing an unidentified senior US official. This comes amid US President Donald Trump's recent threat to destroy the land if a deal to end the war is not reached soon.

Kharg Island, located off Iran’s western coast, is a vital oil export terminal for the country.

Several blasts have been reported on Iran’s Kharg Island, stated semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr, adding a rail bridge has been struck in central Iranian city.

Additionally, two people were killed in a US-Israeli attack on a rail bridge in the central Iranian city of Kashan, a regional official tells state media Iran’s IRNA news agency, hours after Israel warned Iranians to stay away from trains.

The strikes come hours before the deadline set by Trump for Tehran to reach a ceasefire deal with Washington and to open the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President had recently threatened to destroy the island if a deal to end the war is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz does not “immediately” reopen.

He had previously signalled the possibility of action against the facility. In comments to the Financial Times, he said, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options."

On Monday, Trump said that he was upset with the Iranian government and that they are "going to pay a big price for that."

The Israeli military in a statement said that it had completed a broad wave of strikes targeting "infrastructure sites" across Iran on Tuesday. However, it did not provide details of what the sites were.

"A short while ago, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting dozens of infrastructure sites belonging to the Iranian terror regime in several areas across Iran," it added.

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