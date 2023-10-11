EXPERTS gathered in Bahrain for a major conference focused on creating a roadmap for deploying AI in the kingdom by integrating it into critical sectors such as education, healthcare and other government domains. The role of the private sector in artificial intelligence (AI) development was also discussed on the second and the last day of the Bahrain International eGovernment Forum 2023, with attention to technical risks and enhancing cybersecurity in implementing this technology.

The conference was held under the patronage of Interior Minister and Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT) chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa in Sakhir, on the theme ‘AI: Reshaping Industries’.More than 400 people participated in the sessions, which were held on Monday and yesterday.An elite group of experts participated in a range of discussions on specialised topics related to AI. The technology exhibition, COMEX Bahrain 2023 continues until today in parallel with the forum’s workshops presented in co-operation with Microsoft and Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).Gartner executive partner Pilar De Miguel delivered a keynote presentation ‘Successful AI Implementation to Improve Life Being’. The corresponding panel ‘Redefining Customer Experience with AI’, featured input from Mr de Miguel, Dr Hesham Al Ammal, chair of Benefit Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Computing Lab – University of Bahrain; and, Infiniteware chief executive Ameen Altajer. Brankas founder and CEO Todd Schweitzer presented a keynote address on ‘How AI Supports Economic Development,’ highlighting the adoption of AI in the UK, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia as a central element of their national strategies, and recognising the strong link between AI adoption and economic growth.

Following the presentation, he joined the panel discussion, ‘Shedding Light on AI and the Financial Ecosystem’ alongside Arthur D Little senior partner Dr Raymond Khoury, and Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau assistant general manager Hessa Hussain.HP Enterprise chief technology officer Saleh Al Nemer delivered a presentation titled ‘Applications of AI: Driving the Relationship between Technology, Data and Business Value’.

The day concluded with a panel on ‘The Future of AI’, which featured insights from Mr Al Nemer; Dr Abdulrahman Al Mahmood, Principal Researcher in TII and Board Member in the Robotics and Automation Society – UAE; and Rami Esbai, head of Modelling and Forecasting, Bapco Upstream. The 10th edition of the forum has drawn the participation of government officials, private sector representatives, IT professionals and enthusiasts from various government, private, civil society and academic institutions.

