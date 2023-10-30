The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced the second stage of the season, known as “Al-Sammak,” commences today and will extend for 13 days, bringing with it cooler nighttime temperatures,reports Al-Rai daily.

According to the center, during the Al-Sammak period, the evenings will be notably chilly, with humidity carried in by the sunrise, and the nights growing longer.

One distinctive characteristic of this season is the sensation of cold water, particularly in the morning, which also enhances the likelihood of rainfall.

The center also noted that the duration of nighttime hours significantly increases during this stage, spanning 12 hours and 53 minutes, with sunrise occurring at 5:58 am. According to the Al-Ujairi calendar, the dawn prayer is at 4:38 am, and sunset arrives early at 5:00 pm.

