RIYADH - Expatriates, without an official permit, are banned from entering Makkah, effective from Monday, April 13. This is part of a package of arrangements and regulations, announced by the Ministry of Interior, for this year's Hajj season, with the objective of ensuring the safety of pilgrims and ensuring the performance of the Hajj rituals in ease and comfort under the slogan "No Hajj without a permit."

According to the new regulations, only those expatriates who carry a residency permit (iqama) issued in Makkah, or a Hajj permit, or a work permit for the holy sites will be allowed entry to Makkah. Those who do not carry the required permits will be turned back from the security checkpoints at the entry points of Makkah.

Saturday, Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 18, has been set as the last day for the departure of all foreign pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom on Umrah visas.

The Saudi authorities will suspend issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusk platform for all categories such as citizens, expatriates, and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during the period from Dhul Qada 1 (April 18)to Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponding to May 31.

The regulations also include prohibition for entry or remaining in the city of Makkah for all visa holders, regardless of visa type, starting from Dhul Qada 1, except for holders of Hajj visas.

The Ministry of Interior also clarified that Hajj permits can be obtained electronically through the Absher Individuals" platform and the "Muqeem" portal, as part of its efforts to enhance digital transformation and streamline procedures.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to fully comply with the regulations governing this year's Hajj. It emphasized that cooperation with the relevant authorities contributes to achieving the security and safety of the pilgrims. The ministry also warned that punitive measures will be taken against violators of these regulations.

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