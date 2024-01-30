A number of community events are being planned in order to commemorate GCC Healthy City Week which is observed annually on March 1, the Capital Governorate has confirmed.

According to Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, the events come as part of the governorate’s ambition to be recognised as a ‘Healthy Governorate’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The events, which will be held in co-operation with the Health Ministry, aims to raise awareness of staying healthy among the people of the governorate.

The announcement came during a meeting in the presence of officials from a number of ministries and members of the private sector and educational institutions from across the country.

“Activities expected to be held during the week include a campaign to clean up the governorates’ beaches and coastlines, awareness events on nutrition, lectures, medical examinations, exercise events, courses on first aid training, and a campaign to plant trees in a number of places across the governorate,” said Shaikh Rashid.

“Additionally, a number of initiatives will be held such as the ‘Together We Care Initiative’ which aims to educate expatriate workers on the importance of following a healthy lifestyle in order to prevent chronic diseases.

“There is also the ‘The Capital Governorate is Elderly Friendly’ initiative which aims to ensure that the governorate is comfortable and accessible to the elderly, meets their physical, psychological and social needs and encourages them to participate in society.”

During the meeting, Shaikh Rashid also expressed his pride in partnering with all segments of society and mobilising them in order to promote health and development, improve living conditions, and continuous work to develop services in line with the goals of sustainable development.

He stated it is all part of the governorate’s vision of being “a pioneering and distinguished governorate in serving citizens and residents for a better life”.

The GDN reported last September that three of Bahrain’s four municipal regions – Capital, Northern and Southern Governorates – were on track to be certified as ‘Healthy Governorates’ as part of the kingdom’s commitment to keeping health high on its social agenda.

In 2018, Umm Al Hassam was the first city to be designated as a Healthy City, followed in 2021 by Manama, which became the first capital in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region to earn the distinction.

In 2022, Busaiteen and A’Ali were also awarded the Healthy City distinction, bringing the total number in the country to four.

