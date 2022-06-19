UAE's national airline Etihad Airways has confirmed it will return to London Heathrow’s Terminal 4 starting from June 22.

The move comes following the setting up of a temporary home at Terminals 2 & 3 during the pandemic. Transport connections including the London Underground and Heathrow Express will also reopen.

The Etihad Lounge will also re-open for Etihad’s First and Business class guests, as well as Etihad Guest Platinum and Gold members. The lounge has separate areas for relaxing and dining, as well as a children’s playroom to entertain Etihad’s ‘Little VIPs’.

Etihad has also confirmed that during the July to September 2022 period, it will be increasing its current four daily flights from London Heathrow to five daily flights.

Also from July, Etihad will boost its services into Dublin to offer a daily flight, and continue to operate daily to and from Manchester.

Following the official opening of Terminal 4 on 22 June, London Heathrow is expecting a large number of guests for travel.

