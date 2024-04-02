Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a third-category license to the Emerging Technologies Company (ETCO) to establish a ground station connected to a satellite network.

In a statement, TRA said that it issued a third-class license to ETCO to establish a ground station connected to a satellite network for monitoring, tracking, and directing commands to the satellites).

ETCO will gather photography from space, which will be analyzed for use in some applications, including mapping, environmental monitoring, resource management, and disaster management.

Satellite Aman-1

In January, the Satellite Aman-1, owned by ETCO Space company, relayed images of the Sultanate of Oman captured from low altitude on the earth’s orbit.

The mission focuses on ground observation and remote sensing.

The first image shows the Port of Sohar and parts of the Sohar Freezone, while the second image monitors a large section of the Al Hajar Al Gharbi mountain range along the Wilayat of Ibri.

ETCO Space, an Oman-owned company, said in a statement that the image signals the consummation of operations since the moment Aman-1 was shuttled into the earth’s orbit.

