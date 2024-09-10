Muscat: Tech giant Apple's on Monday at its highly anticipated ‘It's Glowtime’ event unveiled the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 plus models.

The iPhone 16 pricing starts at OMR307.60 ($799), while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at OMR346.11 ($899) for the base 128GB variant. Both phones are available with up to 512GB of storage.

The new iPhone 16 series is one of the most powerful and feature-rich iPhone to date, especially the Pro models. The new lineup debuts with Apple Intelligence across all variants, marking a significant leap in AI integration for iPhones. According to media reports, the term "glowtime" references the glowing effect seen around the screen edges when Siri is activated in the latest iOS 18 betas.

These smartphones are powered by a new A18 chip and run on iOS 18, and like their predecessors, they are equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also feature the Action button that arrived with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, and a new Camera Control button.

For the Pro models, as per reports, significant changes have been maded. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature identical camera systems, including the 5x "tetraprism" telephoto lenses currently exclusive to the Pro Max. Both Pro models come in new colours, including a rose finish and a Zune-brown "bronze" titanium. Display sizes will reportedly increase, with the Pro's screen growing from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and the Pro Max from 6.7 to 6.9 inches.

