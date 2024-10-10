MUSCAT: Marking a new milestone in the telecommunications sector, Vodafone Oman signed a long-term agreement to welcome FRiENDi mobile (A Beyond ONE Company) customers to its state-of-the-art network. The strategic partnership will enable Oman’s largest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to leverage Vodafone’s enhanced connectivity, faster speeds, and superior reliability to provide a next level service experience to its customers across the country starting December 2024.

Vodafone Oman CEO, Bader al Zidi said, “Welcoming FRiENDi mobile’s 800,000 customers onto our network is a significant step in our journey to elevate Oman’s telecommunications landscape. This partnership is a testament to the strength and scalability of our 5G NEXT LEVEL network technology that is designed to deliver Oman’s vision for a digitally empowered future. By onboarding FRiENDi mobile into our network, we are laying the foundation for innovation, growth, and the creation of new opportunities that will benefit Oman, first and foremost.”

FRiENDi mobile CEO, Shadli al Abdulsalam, said, "This partnership with Vodafone Oman marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional value and cutting-edge services to our customers. By leveraging Vodafone’s advanced network, we are confident that our customers will benefit from faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and a superior overall experience. As we continue to grow, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions to meet the evolving needs and the demands of the market."

As the partnership takes shape, Vodafone Oman and FRiENDi mobile, in close collaboration with the TRA, are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for all customers. In the lead-up to the transition, customers will receive clear and timely updates, keeping them fully informed at every stage.

