RAFAH - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continued distributing food parcels, tents and winter clothing to the people of the Gaza Strip.

This initiative is part of the "Galant Knight 3" humanitarian operation launched by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Authority has also activated charity kitchens across Rafah, Khan Yunis, and the Central Governorate, providing meals to over 100,740 displaced individuals.

The UAE launched the "Galant Knight 3" on 5th November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, embodying the UAE's unwavering solidarity and support for the Palestinian people.