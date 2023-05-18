British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis has affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between her country and Kuwait in various fields, reports Al-Jarida daily. Lewis made the affirmation when she delivered a speech at the opening of a photo exhibition entitled, “King Charles III at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II,” by Kuwaiti-British relations researcher Issa Dashti at the Bayt Dixon Cultural Center. The Romanian ambassador and a large number of individuals interested in historical affairs also attended the event.

Dixon is an architectural testament to the historic friendship between the United Kingdom and Kuwait, and a symbol of the long partnership between the two countries. Lewis expressed her admiration for the exhibition, which she described as “wonderful, distinctive and most special because it includes rare pictures of King Charles, as well as some collectibles and pictures of high-end clothing and jewelry.”

Disclosed

Meanwhile, Sheikha Hala Al-Badr disclosed that “the relationship between Kuwait and Britain began in 1775. The rulers and people of Kuwait worked towards strengthening such relations on one hand, while the British Empire worked to consolidate and support it on the other hand. There have been many important stations and positions that strengthened this relationship, proving its strength and solidity throughout history.” She added: “King Charles III made eight official visits to the State of Kuwait, all of them when he was Crown Prince and Prince of Wales.

King Charles’ relationship with Kuwait is strong and distinguished, along with its rulers and people. We, the government and people, have deep love, appreciation and respect for him.” On the other hand, Dashti, who was awarded the British Empire Medal, asserted: “History will record and document the participation of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad in the coronation ceremony for King Charles III and the Queen Consort. It will have good repercussions for the future generations.” He added: “Bayt Dixon Cultural Center used to be the home of Colonel Dixon’s family, who is considered an icon of Kuwaiti-British relations.”

