An Emirati aid aircraft arrived today in Amdjarass, Chad, carrying humanitarian aid for the local community.

The UAE humanitarian team in Chad, which received the aircraft, comprises the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZHF), and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Mohammed Khamis Al Ali, Representative of the ZHF, said that the shipment is part of a series of humanitarian aid shipments to Amdjarass, which followed several field visits carried out by the Emirati humanitarian team in the area.

The team continues to offer all forms of support to Sudanese refugees in Chad and the local community and provides for their basic needs, underscoring the UAE’s pioneering role in the charity and humanitarian sectors.

The UAE’s Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office in Chad has conducted fieldwork and visited villages in Amdjarass to provide for the needs of the local community and Sudanese refugees.