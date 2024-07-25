ATPCO has announced that its premier pricing tool Architect is the fastest-growing Decision Support System (DSS) on the market. Including the most recent signatory, Emirates, 27 airlines have signed on since the tool launched in November 2020.

Emirates joins the growing list of airlines using Architect, such as, Alaska Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, British Airways, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, Oman Air, Malaysia Airlines, Philippine Airlines, RwandAir, TAP Air Portugal and Virgin Atlantic, that are re-imagining traditional pricing management and fare filing processes, enabling each airline to transition from managing fares to managing their pricing strategy, the company said.

In 2022 and 2023, Architect set an industry record for new airlines signed by a DSS with 13 new carriers joining in a two-year period. The majority of these airlines appreciated the value in the automation from Architect’s Blueprint feature. Blueprint enables each airline to establish customized business rules that inform analysts of changes in competitive markets and can then apply or update pricing and strategies enabling them to be more efficient.

Since 2009 ATPCO has seen a nearly seven-fold increase in public fares in its database, and as that number continues to grow, airlines and the systems they use must be adaptable and be able to make decisions quickly. “Architect’s capabilities enable us to be even more strategic, and we are taking advantage of the efficiencies Architect offers to unlock the full revenue potential of our network and pricing strategy,” said Kirsten Amrine, VP of Revenue Management & Network Planning at Alaska Airlines.

Anand Lakshminarayanan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Order Management & Revenue Optimisation, at Emirates said: “After testing and looking at multiple systems, we decided that the most innovative tool for Emirates was Architect. We were looking for a DSS that not only simplifies current operations but also aligns with the forward-looking approach to pricing and product offerings and could help us make quick and informed changes to our pricing in real-time and communicate those changes and information, instructions and approvals between different teams.”

Chris Phillips, ATPCO’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “Architect marks a significant advancement in the sphere of pricing intelligence and product management. It serves as a critical link in the evolutionary chain of pricing tools. Architect not only retains the ability to manage static pricing efficiently but also introduces a new level of automation and streamlining workflows and sets the stage for more dynamic pricing strategies. Its benefits are clear by the scale and volume of airlines we have been able to onboard in a relatively short amount of time.”

