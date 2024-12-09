DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, announced the expansion of its charter fleet with the addition of several new state-of-the-art aircraft.

With the introduction of a Bombardier Global 7500 – one of only two available for charter in the Middle East, the Bombardier Global XRS, Challenger 604, two Hawker 4000 jets and a Pilatus PC-12, DCAF is continuing its commitment to offering unmatched luxury, flexibility and safety for its high-net-worth clientele.

As Dubai and the wider UAE continue to attract an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the demand for private charter services has experienced significant growth with the market projected to grow by 5 per cent from 2025 to 2030. As per the latest industry reports, the number of HNWIs in the UAE has surged by 55 per cent over the past decade, reaching approximately 68,000 HNWIs in 2023, with an expected net inflow of 6,700 millionaires by the end of 2024.

The UAE has firmly established itself as a global hub for business, tourism and leisure, drawing affluent clients seeking both convenience and exclusivity in their travel options. DCAF’s expanded charter fleet is a direct response to this demand, offering clients seamless, luxury travel experience and access to some of the latest, most advanced aircraft available in the industry today.

“We are excited to offer these new aircraft to our clients, as it marks a key milestone in our journey of expanding services and meeting the rising demand in the private aviation sector,” said, Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal. “The growth of the charter market in the region reflects a significant shift towards greater convenience, privacy and flexibility, which our services are designed to deliver. This fleet expansion reinforces our commitment to excellence, offering clients an unparalleled travel experience with the highest standards of safety and luxury.”

The newly added aircraft offer a broad range of options from the ultra-long-range capabilities of the Global 7500, which connects Dubai to global destinations such as New York, Tokyo, Brazil and Cape Town, to the versatile PC-12 turboprop ideal for short regional hops, the fleet is designed to cater to all travel preferences. The Hawker 4000 and Challenger 604 are both equipped to handle mid-to-long haul routes, ensuring seamless transitions for business travelers and vacationers alike.

“Charter flights offer an unparalleled combination of flexibility and convenience that aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of our VVIP clientele,” said Paul James, Director of Sales and Aircraft Management at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal. “Whether it’s for a business trip to Europe, a leisure vacation in Africa, or a long-haul flight to the Americas, our new fleet enables us to cater to all travel preferences, from short regional hops to ultra-long-range global flights. We are proud to offer a service that places the client’s comfort and safety at the forefront, while ensuring reliability and seamless operations.”

All the new aircraft on DCAF’s charter fleet are equipped with the latest amenities to ensure a premium travel experience. These include high-speed Wi-Fi, personalised catering, reclining seats, onboard entertainment and fully customisable flight routes to suit individual preferences. Every detail is taken care of by an experienced team, including dedicated charter sales staff available 24/7, highly trained pilots and cabin attendants who specialise in delivering VIP services. With the added luxury of fully tailored travel itineraries, clients can enjoy a seamless and stress-free experience, from booking to landing.

