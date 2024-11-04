RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based premium private jet operator, has taken a significant step forward in expanding its presence and reach across the Asian market by starting operations of its Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft A6 RJD from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

This move, the operator said, is in response to the increasing demand for private charters in Asia-Pacific countries following the strong rebound of its economies after the pandemic and increased foreign investments in the region.

Industry reports have indicated that an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the area have spurred the appetite for comfort, privacy, and time efficiency that business jets offer.

This trend makes Royal Jet’s Bombardier Global 5000 A6 RJD the perfect aircraft to not only meet such demands but to go above and beyond expectations, offering unparalleled service and comfort.

With classically designed interiors developed and crafted utilising premium materials such as high-end leathers and beautiful wood veneers, perfectly complemented with state-of-the-art technology that includes Swift Broadband WiFi, an iPad-controlled In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) System, mood lighting, and a high-quality sound system with overhead speakers and subwoofers.

In addition, the aircraft features some of the lowest cabin altitudes in the industry, along with HEPA filters, which optimise health and comfort.

The aircraft offers a versatile layout for passenger comfort, featuring 13 seats, a galley, a club grouping, a mid-cabin conference area, and an aft VVIP lounge with a VIP lavatory.

For relaxation or overnight purposes, it includes a sleeper divan, four VIP seats, and six additional seats.

