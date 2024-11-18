UAE national carrier Etihad Airways is gearing up for one of its most ambitious projects ever, as it prepares to go BIG, unveiling ten new destinations on a single day.

On November 25, the airline will reveal the locations, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of growth and commitment to customer service excellence.

At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. These new destinations will take the total number of cities being served by the UAE flag-carrier to 93, thus giving leisure and business travellers more options and convenience, and bringing even more visitors to its home in Abu Dhabi.

"We’re almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers," said Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

"We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 - Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level. Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day," he stated.

"This bold move highlights the airline’s commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience, marked by authentic Emirati hospitality and convenient travel options. We are dedicated to meeting our guests’ needs by offering the destinations they desire, at the times and frequencies that best suit them," he added.

A Tik-Tok teaser campaign has been launched today and even more clues will be given in a special video to be released on November 22, giving curious customers the weekend to make some more guesses before the big reveal.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).