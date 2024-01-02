The Support and Services Directorate at the Youth Ministry has launched electronic services for youth empowerment centres.These services include the annual plan, programmes and activities, support and care licences and contracts, annual subsidy disbursement and estimated budgets for expenses and revenues, general assemblies and minutes of meetings and their holding; in addition to government transactions, and other services.

Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi said her ministry has recently launched many initiatives and programmes that contribute to organising youth empowerment centres administratively.These initiatives include the launch of electronic services and training employees in the centres to use the new system, which aims to save effort and facilitate the process of completing transactions.Ms Tawfiqi noted that the ministry aims to permanently develop the work of youth empowerment centres by launching electronic services, tapping into modern technologies, offering digital transformation solutions, and improving the performance levels and administrative processes of youth empowerment centres.

The minister emphasised that the youth empowerment centers in Bahrain’s governorates are an ideal place to embrace the energies of young people, invest in their talents, and equip them with the skills and expertise they need to contribute to the kingdom’s development.She affirmed the importance of youth empowerment centres in enhancing youth skills by providing social, cultural, intellectual, and sporting activities.

