Business minds from the GCC converged in Bahrain yesterday to discuss fostering local talent with a global reach.

The Harvard Business School (HBS) Club of the GCC, a group representing more than 1,400 alumni in the region, joined forces with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) to host the exclusive Think Tank at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki took centre stage in a fireside chat with HBS Club of the GCC Bahrain country head and Eastern Health Cluster Clinical Excellence vice president Maryam Al Qaseer.

The event delved deeper with a panel discussion featuring industry leaders.

Bahrain Polytechnic chief executive Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, Bahrain EDB chief of strategy and research Nada Al Saeed, and Alaa Saeed, the co-founder of AI and cloud-native digital provider Array Innovation, all shared their insights.

Moderated by Megha Mittal, CEO of MemiFriends and a chartered member of the HBS Club of the GCC, the discussion explored the impact of technological advancements and the green transition on the talent landscape.

Panellists tackled key issues like: the economic implications of a changing talent pool, the need for appropriate infrastructure, the importance of public-private collaboration, updating education systems to meet future workforce demands and fostering collaboration and growth.

Saleh Lootah, president of the HBS Club of the GCC, emphasised the event’s significance: “This Think Tank, held in partnership with the Bahrain EDB, underlines our commitment to advancing business, education, and social progress in the region.”

He highlighted the club’s role in connecting alumni, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth through collaboration. “By leveraging our members’ expertise, we create an ecosystem that encourages mentorship, lifelong connections, and strategic initiatives,” Mr Lootah added.

“We’re proud to support Bahrain’s talent development efforts and contribute to regional prosperity.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ms Al Saeed stressed the importance of dialogue and collaboration. “Events like this enable us to share insights, address challenges, and strategise on equipping our talent with the skills they need for the future,” she said.

She went on to praise Bahrain’s dedication to nurturing local talent: “The kingdom’s investments in education, technology and public-private partnerships ensure our workforce is not only prepared for the future, but poised to lead it.”

The Think Tank served as a platform to showcase Bahrain’s initiatives for fostering a globally competitive talent pool.

The island nation’s focus on talent development is seen as a cornerstone for sustained progress and economic prosperity.

Businesses operating in Bahrain benefit from a young, tech-savvy workforce – a potent combination of highly-skilled Bahrainis and a diverse international talent pool.