Bahrain - Northstar Telecom is enhancing its consumer and business fibre broadband services, reinforcing the commitment to delivering ‘Better Connections, Smarter Solutions’.

The service provider has increased base speeds for all plans, tripling entry-level speeds to 300 Mbps, while higher-tier plans now offer up to 2 Gbps symmetric speeds. These upgrades ensure businesses operate more efficiently and individuals experience seamless connectivity for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Northstar Telecom’s fibre broadband plans are powered by BNET, the same national fibre infrastructure used by Bahrain’s major telcos. This guarantees that customers enjoy high-quality, reliable broadband service on par with leading providers in the kingdom.

Commenting on the upgrades, Northstar Telecom operations director Tony Chacko said: “Northstar Telecom is committed to delivering high-performance connectivity that keeps pace with our customers’ growing digital needs. These upgrades ensure that businesses and individuals benefit from faster, more reliable Internet at no additional cost.”

Existing customers will automatically receive these speed upgrades, enhancing their experience without any action required. For more details, contact the Northstar Telecom customer service team at 1756 5171 or visit www.northstar-telecom.net.

Follow us on LinkedIn - Gulf Daily News - GDN

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).