Bahrain has consolidated its position as a global leader in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector for the second year in a row, ranking fifth globally and third in the Arab world in the 2024 ICT Development Index (IDI) published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).The kingdom’s impressive score of 97.5 points, surpassing the global average of 74.8, confirms its unflinching commitment to achieving the goals of its ICT and digital economy strategy 2022-2026 and enhancing its standing as a leading nation in this vital sector.

“Bahrain’s continuous advancement in the ICT sector is the result of its efforts to develop this field and achieve comprehensive economic growth that aligns with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad and the support of the government led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi said.

The minister affirmed that the ranking underlines the kingdom’s keenness to support innovation and digital transformation in various economic sectors to achieve sustainable development and enhance Bahrain’s pioneering position regionally and internationally in the ICT field.These positive results also reflect the economic leadership and technological progress witnessed by the kingdom, and constitute a catalyst for further innovation and development in this vital sector, he said.“The ultimate goal is for Bahrain to be among the top 10 countries globally in this sector, setting a precedent for achieving sustainable development and comprehensive digital transformation,” he said. The index published by the ITU is one of the key features of the Measuring the Information Society Report and one of the most important global indicators to measure the progress of countries in the field of ICT. It is taken into account through three axes: access to ICTs, ICT use and ICT skills.

