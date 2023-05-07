UAE residents will have the longest break of the year next month for Eid Al Adha, spanning over six days.

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, which will be the second long break of the year after Eid Al Fitr in April, the government has announced a four-day holiday. This includes one day of Arafah followed by three days of Eid.

Based on astronomical calculations, the public and private sectors in the UAE will enjoy holidays from 9th to 12th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar system and consists of 29 or 30 days.

According to the Gregorian calendar, which is most widely used in the world, Eid Al Adha (also known as the Festival of Sacrifice), will be celebrated from Tuesday, June 27, till Sunday, July 2 (including the weekend).

But the UAE residents can convert this six-day break into 9 or 10-day holidays if they apply for one-day leave on Monday, June 26, provided that their companies approve it as well.

Based on these calculations, employees in the UAE can enjoy a 9-day break from Saturday, June 24 till Sunday, July 2.

People working in the Sharjah government, on the other hand, can get a 10-day break, as the emirate has a four-day work week.

Since the Islamic calendar is based on a lunar system, the confirmed dates will be announced once the Zul Hijjah moon is sighted in June.

