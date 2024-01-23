Egypt's digital exports totaled $6.2 billion in 2023, up from $4.9 billion in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 26.5%, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stated on January 22nd.

The digital exports include outsourcing exports, which rose 54% year on year (YoY) from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $3.7 billion in 2023.

Communications Minister Amr Talaat revealed that the government aims to increase the number of workers in the outsourcing industry and independent professionals to reach 550,000 specialists who will export digital services worth $9 billion in 2026.

Talaat also referred to the signing of agreements with 74 international and local companies to hire 60,000 outsourcing specialists since November 2022.

