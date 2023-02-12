DUBAI - Chaired by Egyptian President, his Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Arab Republic of Egypt will participate in the World Government Summit 2023, with a high-level delegation. During the summit which will be held from 13 to 15 February, the Egyptian President will deliver a keynote speech reviewing the country’s most important government strategies and initiatives.

Egypt participation this year, will be the largest over the past editions of the summit, as it affirms the depth of the UAE-Egypt historical relations which goes over 5 decades and represents a distinguished model for bilateral relations between Arab countries based on integration and common interests.The Egyptian delegation includes ministers, officials and representatives of the government and private sectors to participate in main sessions, dialogues and forums of the World Government Summit.

Egypt’s presence in the past editions of the World Government Summit was distinguished by high-level participations of Egyptian prime ministers, ministers and a number of senior officials and representatives of the private sector.Also, the previous editions of the summit, witnessed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the fields of government modernization, economic, educational and sports aspects, in addition to the signing of the UAE-Egypt strategic partnership that covers government performance, excellence and capabilities, as well as smart services and government accelerators.