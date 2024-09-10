Contact Financial Holding has opened its first branch in Dubai and established its new UAE-based subsidiary, Contact Credit, as per an emailed press release.

Via this expansion, the company aims to offer various financing and insurance services to Egyptians residing in the UAE, facilitating asset financing procedures and providing access to insurance services in Egypt without the need to travel.

“The opening of our new branch in Dubai is a key strategic milestone that underscores our commitment to supporting Egyptians abroad with exceptional financial and insurance services,” Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said.

“Following our successful launch in Dubai, we plan to expand into other Arab countries, especially within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and are also exploring opportunities in European markets,” he added.

