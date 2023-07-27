Ambassador of Peru to Qatar HE Dr Jose A Benzaquen Perea has emphasised the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and bolster cooperation in various sectors between Qatar and Peru.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar Tribune, the Peruvian envoy said that November 7, 1989, marked the beginning of the establishment of strong and stable bilateral and multilateral relations between Peru and Qatar, which has witnessed official visits to Peru by the Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in February 2013 and the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in October 2018.

Dr Perea, a doctorate in Law and Public Sciences with more than 40 years of diplomatic career, underscored that Peru and Qatar are both open economies, committed to enhancing trade and investment between them, while also focusing on improving health care, education and employment opportunities for their populations.

The two countries are united in their efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crime and collaborate closely in this regard, he said, adding that they are jointly dedicated to promoting and safeguarding human rights and working together towards environmental protection on a global scale.

The Peruvian envoy also expressed deep appreciation for Qatar’s role as a significant mediator under the leadership of the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He commended Qatar’s generous support to countries in need, providing not only financial aid but also acting as a reliable ally in times of crisis, which has earned the country respect and recognition within the international community.

The ambassador also acknowledged the memorable impact of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, fostering friendship and cooperation among countries through the love of football.

On the momentous occasion of the 202nd anniversary of Peru’s independence, Dr Perea expressed joy in celebrating the country’s freedom and enduring friendship with Qatar.

He concluded with a patriotic quote from Peruvian fisherman hero Jose Olaya Balandra, who said, ‘If I had a thousand lives, I would gladly give them all for my country’.

Dr Perea has been serving in Qatar since 2019 and is well-versed in English, French and Russian languages.

He is a regular contributor to local newspapers in Qatar on diversified topics, including international relations, diplomacy, the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Challenging moments strengthen Qatari nation’, ‘Presence of cultural Arab in Peru’, among others.

In addition to serving in various positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, he has served in missions in Honduras, and various consulates in the US, Soviet Union, Germany and Greece.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

