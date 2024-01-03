Social media
HEALTHCARE

EAA, Gavi and QFFD pledge to advance education, healthcare in Qatar

The agreement aims to increase collaboration across education and immunisation activities among some of the world's most marginalised communities

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 3, 2024
EDUCATIONQATARHEALTHCARE
The Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a global education institution, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance have signed a partnership agreement supported by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD).
The agreement aims to increase collaboration across education and immunisation activities among some of the world's most marginalised communities. The partnership is supported by a QFFD pledge, covering the period from 2021 to 2025, with a total commitment of $10mn. The signed agreement promotes co-operation between EAA and Gavi in lower-income countries where EAA projects are being implemented, such as Pakistan and Bangladesh, to reach out-of-school children and their communities.
Leena al-Derham, the director of External Relations in the Education Above All Foundation, said: "This ceremony is not just a formalisation of our collaboration but a reaffirmation of our shared commitment towards creating a brighter future for millions of children. Our work with Gavi extends beyond conventional frameworks, fostering an innovative approach to address education and health needs simultaneously."
The collaboration aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG4 (Quality Education). It emphasises the interdependence of health and education, acknowledging that healthy children are more likely to enroll in and benefit from educational opportunities.
Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Gavi’s Chief Resource Mobilisation and Growth Officer highlighted the multi-sectoral nature of this partnership, noting that it exemplifies how the integration of education and immunisation initiatives can transform communities, and that the resulting synergy is crucial, especially in regions where access to quality education and healthcare is limited.
