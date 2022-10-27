Riyadh - The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched a unified communication platform titled ‘Here for you (Hadhireen)’ to provide logistical services to those Saudi citizens, expatriates and tourists within the Kingdom, who wish to attend the matches and events of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The platform will also enable users to easily identify the most prominent tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia and the events being held there through the platform’s website.

The STA said that the platform aims to provide guiding information and services to facilitate those citizens, expatriates and tourists who wish to attend the World Cup matches.

The launch of the platform came in coordination with the ministries of interior, sports, and transport and logistics, as well as the Public Transport Authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and Matarat Holding Company.

This will be an added advantage for tourists who are World Cup fans while they are in the Kingdom during the tournament period.

Saudi Arabia earlier decided to grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup. Those registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas 10 days before the tournament starts. Those granted visas will be able to stay for up to 60 days in Saudi Arabia.

The Council of Ministers approved on Oct. 11 that the state would bear the costs of e-services related to the e-visas service platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for issuing an entry visa to Saudi Arabia for holders of Hayya card. This card is a personalized document that is issued and required by every single person attending any of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.

