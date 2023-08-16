The Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has launched the “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device“ campaign, with the aim of collecting 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors.

As part of this educational, humanitarian, and environmental initiative, the collected devices will be refurbished and recycled to support underprivileged students worldwide, enhancing their access to education through digital means.

The initiative aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, emphasising the importance of digital education applications and solutions for the future of the education sector.

By gathering devices from donors keen on supporting this cause, the campaign seeks to empower students of the Digital School by enabling their access to education, especially those facing difficulties in obtaining electronic devices.

The campaign embodies the commitment to offer educational opportunities to disadvantaged students, in line with the visions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the goals of The Digital School.

The campaign helps achieve a comprehensive vision for the future through an innovative partnership in humanitarian and environmental work. It combines humanitarian and technological initiatives to serve those in need, reflecting the commitment of various entities to their social responsibility and their dedication to building a more cohesive and sustainable society.

The Digital School invites both individuals and organisations to engage in the initiative by contributing either used electronic devices or financial donations through the official donation channels in partnership with the ERC. Donations can also be made via the campaign's website at https://www.donateyourowndevice.org or by sending an SMS to 2441 (for Etisalat users) and 3441 (for DU users).

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Digital School, affirmed that the “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device" campaign aligns with the UAE's leadership directives by promoting human values and a spirit of generosity to create unique opportunities.

It represents a collaborative national humanitarian initiative involving individuals, institutions, and private sector, working together to support The Digital School's objective of providing a digital learning experience worldwide, while bolstering the UAE's initiatives during the Year of Sustainability.

Al Olama emphasised the Digital School's commitment to bridging the digital and knowledge gap among students globally by supplying electronic devices to those in need, thereby expanding learning opportunities and accessibility worldwide.

The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications praised the successful cooperation between The Digital School, ERC, and Ecyclex in organising the campaign.

He stated the significance of partnerships with various entities to support national and humanitarian objectives, while also addressing environmental sustainability and confronting the challenge of e-waste. Notably, the world generates around 50 million metric tonnes of e-waste annually, equivalent to 800 laptops per second, making the campaign's mission even more vital.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, affirmed that the “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device" campaign is a continuation of the initiatives of The Digital School, which collaborates with the ERC to extend its reach to numerous countries facing significant challenges in digital education.

He stated that The Digital School is making steady progress, driven by strong and stable foundations, to achieve its humanitarian and developmental goals in underserved communities. By launching such campaigns, the school aims to attract more partners and supporters, further enhancing its efforts to establish a modern education system that caters to the needs of students in refugee camps and vulnerable societal groups. Utilising information technology and artificial intelligence, the system aims to enable students to continue their education despite the obstacles they face.

Al Junaibi emphasised that the school has made remarkable strides in delivering educational services to these targeted segments, particularly in countries that have already benefited from its previous programmes. He assured that the ERC is fully committed to achieving The Digital School’s objectives and expanding the reach of its educational and academic programmes across many countries.

The campaign's launch is aligned with initiatives that uphold the objectives of the Year of Sustainability. The Digital School collaborates with the community to furnish students with learning tools, achieved by collecting used electronic devices and meticulously refurbishing them through partnerships with specialised institutions. The “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device" campaign will play a crucial role in establishing the essential digital infrastructure to tackle the most significant challenge faced by students in disadvantaged communities.

This initiative contributes to forging innovative and sustainable solutions, aligning with the school's digital aspirations and projects. By reutilising older devices, it supports the advancement of future educational solutions. Together with its environmental support, the initiative facilitates the remote learning of underprivileged students through cutting-edge technologies.

Furthermore, the campaign champions environmental sustainability and promotes institutional and individual social responsibility. This endeavour supports the achievement of SDGs by mitigating e-waste.

The campaign's objective is to engage numerous institutions in contributing surplus and outdated computers and electronic devices to The Digital School. Participating organisations will be awarded Green Contribution Certificates in Sustainability and Recycling from Ecyclex and ReLoop.

The Digital School, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in November 2020, stands as the first fully integrated digital school. Its mission is to empower students with digital learning opportunities, particularly in regions lacking suitable educational conditions or resources.

With a comprehensive approach to digital transformation in education, the Digital School strives to expand educational opportunities through digital learning alternatives, especially in remote and developing areas.

Continuously expanding its reach, the school has already educated over 60,000 students from eight countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Lebanon, Colombia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Furthermore, The Digital School has successfully trained over 1,500 digital teachers, and it provides educational and training content in four languages: Arabic, English, French, and Spanish.