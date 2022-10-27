Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) continues to build on this year's events industry momentum as the final two months of the year bring a packed fourth-quarter (Q4) calendar to a close.

Upcoming legacy events are set to further boost the sector's contribution to Dubai's economy with the 2022 edition of Gitex Global having establishing a new benchmark for success. The 42nd edition of Gitex Global achieved unprecedented success as it hosted over 5,000 companies from 90 exhibiting countries, adding 1,400 new exhibitors to its portfolio. The event welcomed over 138,000 visitors from 175 countries and achieved double-digit growth in size year-on-year.

High-profile anchor events are demonstrating a strong return to pre-pandemic form in terms of international exhibitor commitment and expanded show agendas include Gulfood Manufacturing, which includes four specialised food and hospitality event showcases, Cityscape Global and construction industry heavyweight The Big 5, which will celebrate its 43rd edition in December.

“This has been a year of ongoing recalibration both for the events industry, and for DWTC. The 2022 events season began on a hugely positive note as we welcomed a highly successful Arab Health back to its regular January slot. The momentum was carried forward through a multitude of events through the year, including the recently concluded Gitex Global. We are setting new milestones, and acknowledging the fact that in-person events are indeed fully back in business,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Q4 2022 has 106 confirmed events on its agenda. Aside from the numerous events held in the first three weeks of October, the 4th week alone features nine events. These include Arab Lab+ (Oct 24-26), The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition (Oct 25-27), Dubai Otology (Oct 25-27), Agra ME Exhibition (Oct 25-26), Dubai Muscle Show & Dubai Active (Oct 28-30), and Beautyworld Middle East (Oct 31– Nov 2).

“As we count down the final weeks of the year, we are pleased to report that visitor metrics are up across the board. We are excited to look ahead to 2023 and seize new opportunities as we raise our contribution to Dubai’s economic growth and diversification,” added Julfar.

The region’s largest trade fair for the beauty industry, Beautyworld Middle East, returns for its 26th edition this year. The event will spotlight beauty tech, with a dedicated section exploring innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and 3D printing in the beauty space, as well as DNA analysis, ingredient transparency and beauty apps.

Gulfood Manufacturing (GFM), the region’s leading F&B processing and packaging event returns from November 8 – 10, as a showcase for tech and ingredient innovation in a new era of food manufacturing. It will welcome 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries. GFM will be held alongside four co-hosted shows: GulfHost, which targets influential hospitality buyers; ISM Middle East, the region's largest trade fair for the sweets and snacks industry; the third edition of Private Label & Licensing Middle East, an exclusive Mena region gathering that connects suppliers, brand licensors and global manufacturers within F&B and FMCG; and the perennially popular Speciality Food Festival, the leading professional artisanal and gourmet exhibition in the Mena region with an anticipated 2022 buyer audience of 16,000 visitors.

Global health services resiliency will anchor high-level discussions at the 45th biannual IHF World Hospital Congress from November 9 – 11. More than 1,000 international delegates will hear from over 150 speakers under the umbrella theme 'Global Learnings, Local Actions: Sustainable Healthcare,' as hospital leaders around the world continue to translate pandemic learnings into sustainable healthcare action.

The attention switches to education from November 15 – 17 as Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS Dubai), which is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education, brings its most diverse conference schedule to date with a host of world-class speakers set to tackle hot topic issues around wellbeing, leadership, future talent and EdTech.

November 21 – 23 will be a firm diary date for residents and investors eager to find out what’s on offer from the international developer community at Cityscape Global. The 2022 edition enables long-term B2B partnership creation across every asset class, including residential, commercial, and industrial.

The largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East and beyond, Automechanika Dubai returns for its 2022 edition from November 22-24. With emerging technologies as a key focus, this year’s edition will see a dedicated ‘Innovation Zone’ for manufacturers and brands to exhibit their latest ideas, digital solutions, and autonomous vehicles, as well as Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and components that support the ongoing evolution of the automotive industry.

Rounding off the year is the legacy construction industry event, The Big 5, from December 5 – 8, where 40 years of market insight and product innovation will continue to attract sector heavyweights to six specialised co-located events: The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo. Thought leadership and insight will lead the agenda at The Global Construction Leaders' Summit and five other educational events across a packed four days, with The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards celebrating the best in the business.

On the consumer lifestyle front, the hugely popular Gitex Shopper makes a return just before year-end, from December 14 – 18, offering an electronics extravaganza for top brands, retailers, and tech enthusiasts, with a whirlwind of deals, discounts, bargains, product launches, daily prize draws, interactive shows and more.

The momentum is set to continue into Q1 2023 with five high-profile events confirmed in January, including Arab Health, the region’s leading healthcare exhibition since 1975, which will host 3,000 exhibitors from 70 countries with expected visitor numbers in excess of 51,000; Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT); Intersec; iFX Expo; and Light Middle East.

“With a strong line-up of events, DWTC is well positioned to continue transforming Dubai into an international gateway city as well as one of the world’s top MICE destinations by integrating quality resources, promoting world-class services and implementing industry leading standards that support the growth of the sector,” concluded Julfar.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).