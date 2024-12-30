Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced the launch of its Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project, featuring a stunning waterfall descending from Hatta Dam and the world’s largest mosaic panel on the waterfall’s slope, recognised by Guinness World Records.

Covering 2,200 sq m crafted from 1.2 million pieces of natural marble, the mosaic pays tribute to the UAE’s founding fathers - late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum - the project is being implemented by Dewa as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan.

Unveiling the project, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Our objective is to make Hatta a global model for harmony between humans and nature, driven by innovation in sustainable development."

This is a major boost to Hatta’s growing profile as a must-visit winter destination, combining cultural, entertainment, educational and sports activities catering to people of all ages, stated the Dubai Ruler during his visit to Hatta.

He was also briefed on Dewa’s other key projects in the region, including the 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, the 30 million imperial gallon (MIG) water reservoir as well as the strategic water interconnection projects with other emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed was also given an update on the status of Shams Dubai, a key initiative which encourages residents and businesses to install photovoltaic panels on rooftops to generate solar energy and connect to Dewa’s electricity grid.

He later reviewed the progress of key development projects aligned with Dubai’s Vision 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Upon arrival, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta on the progress of 65 initiatives in Hatta being implemented at an investment of AED3.6 billion ($980 million), of which 41 have been completed.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa was also present along with other senior officials.

The projects are part of the Hatta Master Development Plan, aimed at improving quality of life, enhancing services for residents and visitors, and accelerating the region’s social, economic, and educational development.

According to Dewa, three key tourism projects are being implemented in Hatta in partnership with the private sector.

The Hatta Beach project, covering 53,000 sqm aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination. It features a 10,000-sq-m beach, an artificial ‘Crystal Lagoon’ as well as key facilities including rest areas, pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, restaurants, food trucks and an outdoor cinema, in addition to offering swimming and water sports activities.

The other two projects include the development of hotels and resorts and the Hatta Downtown project, it stated.

The project portfolio also includes expansion of cycling and mountain biking trails, the first-of-its-kind hydroelectric power station in the GCC region with a capacity of 250 MW and 1,500 MWh storage, and the Dubai Mountain Peak cable car, said Dewa in its statement.

The 5.4-km cable car will transport tourists from Hatta Dam to the summit of Um Al Nesoor Peak, the highest natural summit in Dubai, passing over the Hatta Lake, the hydroelectric power station, and the surrounding mountains, it stated.

Other projects include the development of the Hatta Hospital, enhancements to the Hatta Sports Club, and the maintenance of dams across the region, it added.

