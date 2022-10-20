The UAE is set to host three healthcare events next week in Dubai where more than 4,000 healthcare professionals and participants are expected to attend and 140 expert speakers will deliver 110 scientific sessions.

Over 40 participating countries will also be present and more than 130 brands will be on display throughout the exhibition halls.

Running concurrently from October 25 to 27, the Dubai World Trade Centre will host the 10th edition of Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Otology), the 9th edition of International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2022), and the 7th edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM 2022).

Commitment to health

The UAE’s leadership and government’s commitment to the healthcare sector is one of the key drivers of growth within the UAE’s healthcare market, particularly given that public spending accounts for over two-thirds of overall healthcare expenditure.

Of the AED58.93 billion ($16.04 billion) federal budget approved for 2022, 41.15% was specifically dedicated to the development and social benefits sector, focusing on raising the nation’s education, healthcare, and social affairs sectors to the highest standards. Accordingly, healthcare events within the UAE which gather regional and international crowds further help to spotlight the importance of improving and investing in this vital sector.

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Otology, IFM, and ARM, and Chairman of Index Holding, stated: “When it comes to shedding the light on the importance of healthcare, we ardently believe that there is always more we can do to spread awareness in order to tackle the most profound issues. Our wise leadership in the UAE has set a guiding example of why investing in healthcare and continuous education has the power to lift a nation into the forefront of civilisation, which also gives us the ability to help others.”

Long-lasting impression

Dr Al Madani continued: “Dubai Otology, IFM, and ARM are set to take place in a way that will gather a large number of healthcare professionals together to interact with the public, for direct communication with these experts will leave a valuable and long-lasting impression on the public. We look forward to seeing everyone learn and develop their skills and education.”

Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition will take place for three days from October 25th to 27th and the conference subject will be separated on the last day to include a dedicated session titled Vestibular Seminar. It is the only dedicated Otology and Neurotology event in the Middle East comprising an exhibition and conference which tackles the most critical ear, head, and neck diseases and disorders, and displays up-to-date medical research, treatments, and advanced technology in the field of Otology.

Dubai Otology comprehensive scientific program enjoys support from the Ministry of Health in the UAE and also distinguished medically-related societies from the region and beyond, most notably Arab Academy of Otology & Cochlear Implant, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Pakistan.

Best ethics

International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition – IFM, aims to promote and maintain the best ethics and high-quality standards in the primary healthcare system through continuous education, informative discussions, and live demonstrations of the most advanced medicines and technology to date. IFM contributes towards the betterment of health by enhancing the Family Medicine concepts inclusive of health promotions, prevention techniques and guidelines, curative programmes, promoting equality for accessing health and medical services, and providing effective health programmes to the community. IFM will also spend a great deal of time this year covering many topics to tackle mental health at the Primary Care level.

IFM receives notable support from UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Global Family Medicine Scientific Alliance, Anti-smoking International Alliance, Dubai Sports council, International Hospital Federation, Emirates Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and Healthpoint.

Annual Radiology Meeting – ARM, is an exclusive platform with the sole focus on Radiology, bringing together key decision-makers from leading Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, and Government Entities. ARM will include a Radiologist Conference, Dedicated Radiographer Sessions, and a virtual Nuclear Medicine and Ultrasound Seminar for Radiographers.

Latest trends

ARM is the official meeting of Radiology Society of the Emirates (RSE) and the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE) to deliver high-end programmes that focus on the latest trends and practices in Radiology and how new technologies are enabling Radiologists and Radiographers to provide quick and accurate diagnosis, delivering outstanding patient care and transforming this highly specialised field of radiology into the future.

Key supporters of ARM also include Arab Board of Radiology and Medical Imaging Radiology, Society of Saudi Arabia, UK Society of Radiographers, Jordanian Radiology Society, Pakistan Radiology Society, and Radiology Association of Bahrain.

All three conferences and exhibitions are held annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of Index Holding, an Emirati owned and operated organisation that holds some of the largest international events in the region.

